Justin Bieber Apologizes for Canceling Purpose Tour

By Hayden Wright

Justin Bieber had a mere 14 dates left on his Purpose tour when he suddenly canceled the final stops yesterday due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Since then, fans have expressed a combination of disappointment and concern, while fellow artists like John Mayer have come to his defense.

A TMZ reporter caught up with Bieber in a parking lot and the performer, who started walking, assured the paparazzi, “Everything’s fine.”

When asked about his future plans, Bieber said, “Just resting and getting some relaxation. We’re gonna ride some bikes.”

The tour began in March 2016 and circled the globe through 150 shows. In the video, Bieber also apologized for disappointing fans who expected to see him in the homestretch of the Purpose Tour.

Watch the paparazzi interview below.