Quincy Jones’ Dispute with Michael Jackson Estate Goes to Jury

By Robyn Collins

Quincy Jones’ lawsuit against MJJ Productions claiming that millions in royalties have been denied to him has gone to the jury, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The estate claims that accounting errors did cause Jones to be shorted, but he’s actually only owed about $392,000 as opposed to the $30 million he’s suing for. The dispute centers around record royalties from Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad.

Deliberations began at approximately 2:30 pm., Monday, July 24.