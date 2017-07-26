Can’t Beat Kennedy: Wednesday 7/26

Olympian Usain Bolt was on The Late Night Show with James Corden last night. Bolt is considered the fastest man in the world and his nickname is ____ bolt?

Bachelor host Chris Harrison has been tapped for a 9th time to host the Miss American Pageant in September. Which beauty pageant did Steve Harvey famously screw up?

Sofia Vergara says she and Joe Manganiello don’t care about rumors that they’re getting divorced. Which hair care product does Sofia do commercials for?

The Discovery Channel says it did not mislead people about Michael Phelps’ race with a great white shark. When were Phelps’ first Olympics?

We can all rest easy knowing that Charlize Theron didn’t roll her eyes at Tia Mowry at a soul cycle class in 2014 and the 2 actresses are not feuding. What is the name of Charlize’s new film coming out that refers to her as the female James Bond?

Actress Sandra Bullock turns 53 today. In her 2009 movie: The Blind Side, which country music star plays her husband?

Name this actress that started out portraying the fierce fighting hero Buffy the Vampire Slayer and who is now married to Freddie Prince Jr. and runs a kids baking company FoodStirs.

2 college students met for the 1st time on GMA yesterday after 3 years of messaging on Tinder but never meeting. What is Tinder’s symbol?

Sarah Paulson from American Horror Story has joined the cast of M. Night Shyamalan’s, “Glass”, which is a sequel to both Split and Unbreakable. In Unbreakable who played the lead role of David Dunn?

Both Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato’s new singles are quickly climbing the charts. Which starlet is older?

MTV announced their VMA nominations yesterday & Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with 8 followed closely behind by Katy Perry & The Weeknd each with 5. What are the VMA trophies a statue of?

Frank Sinatra’s wife Barbara has passed away at the age of 90. Frank was a member of which group that also included Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr.?

Jason Statham is 49 today. He’s known for his roles in Guy Ritchie’s crime films Lock, Stock and Two Smoking _________?

The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation is holding its annual charity auction today and a private dinner with Leo & his Titanic co-star Kate Winslet is up for bid! In the movie, Rose is traveling on the boat with her mother & who else?

James Cromwell played the farmer in “Babe” & just got arrested for protesting the treatment of killer whales at SeaWorld. What is the name of the documentary film about Tilikum, the orca who’s killed several people at SeaWorld while living in captivity?