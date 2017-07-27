Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Dethrones Bill Gates As World’s Richest Man

By: Eric Donnelly

Watch out Bill Gates!

According to Forbes, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos overtook Bill Gates as the richest person on the planet. “When markets opened on Thursday, Bezos had a net worth of $90.6 billion, putting him $500 million ahead of Microsoft founder Bill Gates. Amazon stock opened up 1.6% on Thursday, adding $1.4 billion to Bezos’ net worth.”

RELATED: Amazon Announces New Echo Model With Touch Screen

Just as fast as this happened it was taken away because there was an update at 1:30pm today where Gates took back his title. “Update: As of 1:30 p.m. Eastern, Jeff Bezos had dropped below Bill Gates on Forbes’ Real-Time Ranking as Amazon stock dropped 2% from its opening price.”

Who knows it could change again — we’ll just have to keep watching!

Must be nice to have $90 billion…