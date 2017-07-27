Can’t Beat Kennedy: Thursday 7/27

Channing Tatum surprised fans by hand delivering bottles of his born and bred vodka over the weekend. Which of these was the last film he was in? Hail Caesar or 21 Jump Street?

In a new Instagram post, La La Kent made peace with her longtime enemy Stassi Schroeder and no one knows why. Which reality show did the two costar on?

James Van Der Beek is now saying he’s never actually seen the series finale of Dawson’s Creek but thinks he remembers how it ends. When did the show go off the air?

Jessica Biel stopped by The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night and ended her visit by joking about divorcing Justin Timberlake. Timberlake played Sean Parker, the founder of Napster, in which 2010 film about social media?

Kel Mitchell of Kenan & Kel, is celebrating the birth of his first child & the 20 year anniversary of the “Good Burger” movie. Finish this iconic Good Burger catch phrase…”Welcome to Good Burger, home of the ________________”

Author George R.R. Martin has been teasing fans with 2 new books set to be released next year. Martin is behind which mega successful HBO series?

Lyft and Taco Bell are partnering up for Taco Mode which allows riders to stop at taco bell on their way to their destination & even pay for your tacos through the app! Which food delivery service came first, UberEats or Grubhub?

Matt Groening, the man behind “The Simpsons,” is working on another animated show, this time for Netflix. “The Simpsons,” debuted in December of 1989, since then how many seasons have there been?

Moonlight director Barry Jenkins is heading to South by Southwest to give the keynote speech. Moonlight won Best Picture at the Oscars this past year despite Warren Beatty announcing which movie by accident?

Coldplay just pushed past Madonna for the 5th highest-grossing tour of all time. Who holds the top spot?

Which cult TV show from the 1990’s, featuring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson was resurrected in 2017?

This rapper from St.Louis became popular with songs like, “Hot in Here” and “Ride With Me”–Name the rapper.

Actress Maya Rudolph turns 45 today. True or false Rudolph spent 16 years at Saturday Night Live?

Tonight’s episode of “Love Connection” features the first LGBTQ contestants in the show’s history. Who is currently hosting the show?

Macaulay Culkin has undergone quite the makeover for his role in the upcoming film Changeland & the internet is blown away. Which actress did Macauley Culkin date for 8 years starting back in 2002?