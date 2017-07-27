Dunkin’ Donuts Will Remove Some Menu Items In Select New England Locations

By Rami Abou-Sabe

That onion bagel you love? Gone. How about the yummy smoothies? No longer. Flavor shots? 86ed, too.

Yikes.

In an effort to “enhance speed of service and in-store operations,” Dunkin’ Donuts will be paring down its menu offerings at 1,000 New England locations.

Beginning August 7th in the Providence area, an assortment of bagels (garlic, blueberry, onion, salt, poppyseed, sour cream & onion, and whole wheat), smoothies, and flavor shots will be eliminated. All afternoon sandwiches, as well as danishes, cookies, and brownies, will also be removed from the menu.

“We have conducted extensive consumer research and our customers have told us that our menu was too complex and confusing,” spokeswoman Michelle King said in a statement. But she ensured there would be no changes at Dunkin’ locations “in the Boston market.”

Facebook user Diamond Lynn snapped a picture of the memo Dunkin’ provided to store owners in preparation of the menu revamp. Check out the full assortment of doomed items below.