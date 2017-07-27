Justin Bieber Hits Paparazzi Photographer with His Car

By Robyn Collins

Justin Bieber was leaving a Hillsong Church event last night (July 26) at The City Church in Beverly Hills when he ran into a 57-year-old photographer, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The event happened at around 9:30 p.m. and police confirmed that the car was moving at an “extremely slow speed.”

“Bieber got out of the car and attempted to render aid” after the collision Beverly Hills Police Department Sergeant Matthew Stout told the BBC. He added that the pop star “remained on scene, co-operated with officers and was released.”

The injured photographer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.