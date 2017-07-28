#MixBeachHouse: John Mayer Is Coming to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

‘Backpack Kid’ Joins Zumba for a Good Cause

"7,500 Zumba instructors went crazy over the dance." July 28, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: backpack kid

Russell Horning, aka “Backpack Kid,” who went viral after dancing with Katy Perry on Saturday Night Live, performed at this year’s Zumba Instructor’s Convention with a special group of kids.

Related: Katy Perry to Host MTV Video Music Awards

The group of elementary school children from the Overtown community of South Florida currently face a variety of challenges including residing in local homeless shelters.

“Performing my song ‘I Got Skills’ at the 10th annual Zumba Instructor Convention—7,500 Zumba instructors went crazy over the dance and I got to perform with the amazing kids from CARE Elementary who inspired me even more,” Horning wrote on Instagram after the event.

Check out the fun performance below.

Listen Live