Lady Gaga Posts Cryptic Audio Counting Down To ‘JOANNE’ World Tour

July 31, 2017 10:30 AM
By: Eric Donnelly

Mother Monster is teasing us with something!

Tomorrow Lady Gaga will be kicking off her highly anticipated JOANNE World Tour in Vancouver, Canada. Ahead of the tour’s start, she has taken to Instagram to post two different videos — featuring a Pontiac GTO — with cryptic audio…take a listen:

LADY GAGA JOANNE WORLD TOUR starts in 3 days #JOANNEworldtour #JOANNE

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

2 DAYS / #JOANNEworldtour

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Nobody knows if this is could be a new song, a track just for the tour, or simply the opening music for her grand entrance to the stage. She has revealed fans can expect to hear new music while she is on tour.

This whole racing aesthetic is an iconic play-off the “John Wayne” music video, so hopefully that’s what this tour will be comprised of.

Get ready Boston Monsters — Lady Gaga will be playing Fenway Park on September 1 & 2!

