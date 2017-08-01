Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tuesday 8/1

6:45a

Los Angeles has won the right to host the 2028 Summer Olympic Games. The last time a U.S. city hosted was 1996. Was it in Georgia or Texas?

Jason Mamoa is 38 years old today. He plays Aquaman in the upcoming Justice League film and he was also Khal Drogo in this hit HBO show.

Today in 1981, MTV was launched in an estimated 2 million homes at 12:01 A.M. The first video they showed was a song by The Buggles called “Video Killed The ____.”

Submitted by Kathy from Wakefield: Vera Farmiga turns 44 this weekend (Aug 6). She’s known for her role as Norma Bates in Bates Motel, the series that is a prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. True or false: Alfred Hitchcock has never won an Oscar for best director.

22 years ago today The Walt Disney Company acquired Capital Cities/ABC for $19 billion . Was this more or less than what Disney paid to acquire Lucasfilm?

7:45a

Shaq is rapping again. He dropped a diss track on Lavar Ball. He tried his hand at rapping and acting back in the 90’s where he played a genie. What is the name of the movie? Kazaam or The Wishmaster?

Paparazzi leaked the first ever photos of George Clooney’s newborn twins Friday, and now they’re being sued. Is the mother of his twins Amal or Elisabetta?

What is the name of Jennifer Lawrence’s character in Hunger Games?

If you donate supplies and time to your local Boys and Girls Club, you could win VIP tickets and a meet-and-greet at Katy Perry’s Witness: The Tour this fall. Perry’s new single, “Save As Draft,” is about which ex-boyfriend?

Submitted by Jennifer from Northborough: MTV created a spoof boy-band in the late 90’s. Name it.

8:45a

Sam Hunt’s song “Body Like A Back Road” has broken the record for the most weeks at Number One on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. It passed “Cruise” by this geographically named pop-country act.

Rihanna just hit back at her body shamers who called her “too fat” by buying an armful snacks at a convenience store in an Instagram video. Rihanna has a shoe line with PUMA. What is PUMA’s logo?

John Cena joined the cast of a Transformers spin-off titled Bumblebee. Cena holds the record for most wishes granted to children from the Make a Wish foundation. Which Mega popstar has the most wishes granted ever for a musician, Taylor Swift or Justin Bieber?

There’s gonna be a Princess Diaries 3, and Julie Andrews is WAY into the idea. What is the name of the actress who plays Mia Thermopolis?

Jessica Alba topped a list of the “50 Greatest Bikini Scenes Of All Time” from her film Into The Blue, while Kate Upton comes at #2 from The Other Woman. Upton is married to which professional athlete?

Listen to find out if they can beat Kennedy!