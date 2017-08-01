Paris Hilton Wants Haters To Know She’s “More Talent Than Name”

By: Extra Eric

The heiress wants you to know she has real talent!

In an interview with Billboard, Paris Hilton talked all things DJing and her residency at Amnesia in Ibiza. If you’ve ever wondered if she notices the haters then you’ll appreciate this.

“I think when everyone heard that Paris Hilton was gonna be a DJ, people were like, what? And I understand—unless you knew me, because I’ve always loved music…I would have thought the same thing, but over the years I’ve really driven myself.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato’s “Sorry Not Sorry” Video Features Paris Hilton & Wiz Khalifa

The “Stars Are Blind” singer also revealed that many of the biggest DJs in the world are blown away when they visit her in her DJ booth and see that she is playing live. “I love blowing people away, just changing people’s minds and showing them that I’m more talent than name.”

She plans to stay focused on releasing singles and not working on an album, with “Summer Reign” hopefully coming soon!