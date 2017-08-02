Can’t Beat Kennedy: Wednesday 8/2

This week in 1492, Christopher Columbus set sail from Spain, with a crew of 90 men aboard the Nina. Name 1 of the other 2 famous ships in Columbus’s fleet.

Kathy Griffin shaved her entire head in support of her sister’s cancer battle. Which network fired Griffin from her New Year’s Eve gig with Anderson Cooper due to her controversial Trump photo shoot? CNN or NBC?

Dustin “Screech” Diamond from “Saved by the Bell” was headlining a comedy game show in Akron, Ohio, where he drank tobacco spit as part of a challenge. Finish this lyric from the Saved By The Bell Theme.

18 years ago today the Sixth Sense was released. It starred Bruce Willis and who as the small child that communicates with spirits?

A Madame Tussaud’s wax figure of this pop star just had to be taken down and redone last month due to a poor likeness and “whitewashing” controversy. Name the singer.

Mariah Carey’s Advice to Lionel Richie on judging American Idol? Don’t do it! She was kidding . . . maybe. How many seasons did Carey Judge American Idol?

“Ant Man and the Wasp” is officially in production. Ant Man was released back in 2015 starring this actor who is well known for his comedy roles.

There’s a rumor going around that Jimmy Kimmel is setting up an interview with both Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt for his show. But E! Online says it’s not true. Who is Jen married to now?

John Ritter’s daughter Stella is transitioning into a man named Noah. He started last year when he turned 18. Name the iconic sitcom Ritter starred in from 1976-84 that also starred Suzanne Somers, whose theme song starts with “Come and knock on our door”.

Mary-Louise Parker turns 53 today (Aug 2). One of her first roles was in Fried Green Tomatoes, staring alongside Kathy Bates. What was her characters name?

The Fourteen-year-old ‘Cash Me Outside How Bout Dah’ girl was sentenced to 5 years probation for multiple charges. On what TV show did she go viral?

Kevin Smith turns 47 years old today. He directed Clerks, Dogma, and Mallrats among other things. In Clerks what is the name of the two slacker stoners who just hang out in front of the convenience store all day?

Sia signed her new deal with Atlantic Records and announced an upcoming Christmas album. Who has highest selling Christmas album of all time Elvis, Kenny G or Mariah Carey?

Mackelmore and two other passengers were involved in a head on car crash with a drunk driver last Friday. Mackelmore walked away without major injuries. What is the name of his debut single that came out back in 2013 and hit #1 on the charts.

Rob Lowe is still trying to make you think he had a run-in with Bigfoot on his new A&E show “The Lowe Files”. All Rob had to do was look on T.V.! What type of food is being advertised in the national T.V. commercials “Messin’ with Sasquatch”?