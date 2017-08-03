#MixBeachHouse: John Mayer Is Coming to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

It Looks Like Jessie J Is Readying Her Return

August 3, 2017 10:39 AM
Filed Under: Jessie J, Music, new, Single, Video
Photo by: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

By: Eric Donnelly

Bang Bang!

Via Instagram it appears that Jessie J is readying a return with new music! The singer took to her social media to tease the filming of a music video and a clip from a new track.

"You ready…."

A post shared by J E S S I E . J (@jessiej) on

“I waited for my stubborn to come through, told me why my moods ain’t easy. Challenge me like I do you” she sings over a slow sounding beat. It’s not the pumping Pop track you might have been expecting, but she still has one of the best voices in the game.

Are you excited for her new music?

