It Looks Like Jessie J Is Readying Her Return

By: Eric Donnelly

Bang Bang!

Via Instagram it appears that Jessie J is readying a return with new music! The singer took to her social media to tease the filming of a music video and a clip from a new track.



"You ready…." A post shared by J E S S I E . J (@jessiej) on Jul 27, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

"I waited for my stubborn to come through, told me why my moods ain't easy. Challenge me like I do you" Even my phone tried to lay down laid down and hide from my mood. 👀 A post shared by J E S S I E . J (@jessiej) on Aug 2, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

RELATED: 90’s Rewind: Move Over Brandy and Monica, The Boy Is Ariana Grande and Jessie J’s!

“I waited for my stubborn to come through, told me why my moods ain’t easy. Challenge me like I do you” she sings over a slow sounding beat. It’s not the pumping Pop track you might have been expecting, but she still has one of the best voices in the game.

Are you excited for her new music?