Linkin Park Breaks 2 Billboard Records Following Death Of Chester Bennington

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Linkin Park has shattered two Billboard records following the shocking July 20 suicide of frontman Chester Bennington.

On Rock Albums, Linkin Park becomes the first band to ever hold the three top spots in a single week. One More Light comes in at No. 1, with 2000’s breakout Hybrid Theory and the 2003 follow-up Meteora at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

On Billboard‘s Hot Rock Songs, Linkin Park charts a staggering 23 songs for the week of August 12. While the Hot Rock Songs chart only began in 2009, the achievement is notable considering the legendary company the California band now find themselves in. Linkin Park’s 23 songs beats out a record previously held by David Bowie following his 2016 death (21).

The band also hold a respectable two-album crown on the Hard Rock Albums chart, with Hybrid Theory at No. 1 and Meteora at No. 2. 2007’s Rick Rubin-produced Minutes to Midnight lands at No. 4.

Bennington died from suicide by hanging in Los Angeles on July 20. He was buried in a private ceremony attended by friends, family, and band members on July 29 in Palo Verdes, California.