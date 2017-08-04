Can’t Beat Kennedy: Friday 8/4

6:45a

Kristen Stewart admits she has resting “B” face, but only because she refuses to act all the time. Name the co-star she previously dated for three years, but it was broken off due to her cheating.

Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke from The Dukes of Hazzard was arrested for allegedly groping a woman’s backside on the set of a play he’s doing here in Waltham. What is the name of the ’69 Dodge Charger the Duke boys drove?

J.K. Rowling is the World’s Highest Paid Author, with $95 million over the past year. She had a Harry Potter Spin off movie do very well in theaters last year called Fantastic Beasts and _____.

This week in 2004, the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty was reopened to tourists for the first time since the attacks of September 11th, 2001. The Statue of Liberty was a gift from what country?

Maureen McCormick is 61 years old. She played Marcia Brady on the Brady Bunch. In one of the most famous Brady Bunch episodes, what hit Marcia in the face and broke her nose?

7:45a

This former President is vacationing with his wife on Martha’s Vineyard for the next three weeks and is 56 today.

Ryan Lochte turned 33 yesterday. He caused an international controversy last summer at the Olympics when he fabricated a story about being robbed at gunpoint. He then went on what reality TV show?

Selena Gomez went away last year to the countryside to focus on her mental health and didn’t even bring her phone. What is the name of the Netflix Original Series co-produced by Gomez that tells the story of a girl’s suicide from a series of cassette tapes?

The FBI Director Donald Trump fired over his investigation into Hillary’s emails and the Russian election tampering scandal signed a $2.5 million book deal for publication in spring of 2018. What is his name?

An unnamed background singer on Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” is auctioning off their share of royalty on the song; the piece is up to $34,000 right now. What local college did Puth attend?

8:45a

The live version of The Little Mermaid scheduled to air on ABC this October has now been postponed. What is the name of the crab from The Little Mermaid who serves as a servant to King Triton?

61 years ago today the most popular version of “Hound Dog” was released by Elvis Presley. How old was Elvis when he died? 42 or 52?

Sean Hayes says he wishes he came out during the initial run of Will & Grace saying quote “at the time, I didn’t have the DNA to speak for an entire community. I didn’t know how to do that, and I wish I did.” What was the name of Sean’s character on Will & Grace?

Sylvester Stallone made it sound like he’s definitely bringing Drago back for Creed 2. Which of the Rocky movies did Rocky fight Ivan Drago?

Lorde just released the music video to her song “Perfect Places.” What place is Lorde originally from? New Zealand or Norway?

Can they beat Kennedy?!