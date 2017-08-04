#MixBeachHouse: John Mayer Is Coming to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

Justin Bieber Makes First Public Appearance Since Tour Cancelation

...and he's off the hook for that car accident. August 4, 2017 9:11 AM
By Hayden Wright

In the weeks since Justin Bieber canceled the remaining dates of his Purpose Tour, the singer has kept a low profile—apart from that lengthy apology. Last night, Bieber made his first public appearance since making the announcement, at a fashion event for his stylist Karla Welch. Welch unveiled a new line of t-shirts in collaboration with Hanes that were inspired by Bieber’s preferred longline look.

People reports that Justin “took a few sips from a bottle of Corona and posed for a few photos” alongside manager Scooter Braun at the event. Otherwise, it sounds like a low-key L.A. evening.

Meanwhile, the Beverly Hills Police Department determined that Bieber will not be charged in the incident in which his car struck a paparazzo while he was leaving a church event in Los Angeles, reports Newsday.

This period of change inspired some soul-searching in Bieber: “I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be,” he wrote.

