New Kids On The Block’s Total Package Tour Grosses $40 Million

By Rami Abou-Sabe

New Kids On The Block‘s 2017 Total Package Tour, which saw the local superstars in 46 North American cities over two months, racked up more than $40 million, placing behind only U2 on Billboard‘s weekly tally of Hot Tours.

The tour kicked off May 12 in Columbus, Ohio, coinciding with the release of Thankful, the boy band’s first studio effort since the 2011 Backstreet Boys collaboration NKOTBSB. Along for the ride were Paula Abdul, who hadn’t been on the road in nearly 25 years, and Boyz II Men.

July 8’s Fenway Park homecoming show drew 34,519 fans, totaling $2.8 million in sales. The top grossing arena was Allstate Arena in Chicago, with 22,332 fans at both nights, totaling $1.8 million in sales.

NKOTB’s Total Package Tour wrapped on July 16 in Hollywood, Florida, at the Hard Rock Live. Altogether, the tour drew 533,578 fans and racked up $40,349,533 for the local kids.