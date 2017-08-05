One Republic Dedicated “Hallelujah” To Chester Bennington & Chris Cornell

By: Eric Donnelly

One Republic fans at the Xfinity Center received a special treat last night.

The group decided to perform a special rendition of the powerful track “Hallelujah” in honor of Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington. Earlier in the day, Cornell’s daughter, Toni, had performed the track with the group on their GMA Summer Concert performance.

Speaking to the crowd, frontman Ryan Tedder said, “This morning, Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni, 12-years old, got up and sang Hallelujah with me on GMA, which is a daunting song to sing…we did it at 7am and she’s very brave.” He went on to say, “It just felt apropos to do it tonight and for us to put it to bed and dedicate this for the last time to Chester & Chris Cornell.”

Prior to the dedication, he spoke about the impact each of these men and their music had on his life.

Check out his speech in the video above.