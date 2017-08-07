Can’t Lick Salt: Monday 8/7

6:45a

An ABC exec says that Dan is definitely alive in the Roseanne revival, and Johnny Galecki is in talks to return as Darlene’s husband David. Galecki would be a huge boost for the cast as he’s currently the star of one of the biggest sitcoms in history. What is the sitcom?

Lindsay Lohan unveiled a new “lifestyle” site three weeks ago, but the New York Post claims it’s already a bust. Which actress runs the successful lifestyle website called “Goop?”

Daniel Craig has reportedly signed-up for not one, but two more movies as James Bond. What was the name of the first Bond Movie that starred Craig? Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, or Skyfall?

Wayne Knight is 62 years old today. He played Seinfeld’s arch nemesis on the show from 1991-1998. What was his character’s name?

Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” is now the most watched YouTube video of all time. Fonsi is also being featured on a remix of the DNCE song “Kissing Strangers.” Which Jonas brother is the lead singer of DNCE?

7:45a

The Dark Tower topped a slow box office weekend. It stars Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey. What is the name of the 2012 film that starred McConaughey alongside Channing Tatum living the life of a stripper?

Ralph Macchio and Billy Zabka are set to renew their Karate Kid rivalry on a new series on YouTube Red. The series will be named after the dojo Zabka’s character Johnny used to train at, which he will now be reopening 30 years later to regain his honor. What was that dojo called?

Lady Antebellum was approached to write a song for the Broadway musical of SpongeBob SquarePants years ago, and they’re excited it’s finally coming out. What is the name of the underwater town where SpongBob lives?

William Shatner is asking Norwegian Cruise Line to stop offering “swim with dolphins” experiences on Star Trek-themed cruises because he wants the dolphins to remain in the wild. What is the name of the ship from Star Trek?

Submitted by Christina from Framingham, MA: Dukes of Hazzard star Tom Wopat is waiting for his day in court for allegedly groping a female cast member while rehearsing for a play he’s doing in Waltham. What year did the popular show end? 1975, 1980, 1985?

8:45a

The Patriots gave Tom Brady’s mom a Super Bowl ring, and everybody is happy about it. How many rings does Tom have?

A new survey released says that the music festival most people hook up at is Lollapalooza. What city does Lollapalooza take place in America? – Chicago or New York?

Aaron Carter and Shaq are both in the news today. Aaron has come out as bisexual and Shaq is claiming that it was, in fact, God that made him bad at shooting free throws to make him humble. True or False: Aaron Carter had a popular song in the early 2000’s about beating Shaq in a one-on-one.

Jay-Z’s video for “Moonlight” starts as a black parody of Friends. Of the main cast of friends characters which one was a struggling actor?

Charlize Theron is 42 today. She played Furiosa in the 2015 reboot of this franchise that originally starred Mel Gibson and now stars Tom Hardy.

