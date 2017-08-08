Can’t Lick Salt: Tuesday 8/8

6:45a

Usher is being sued by three more people who claim he exposed them to herpes . . . and one of them is a guy. True or false: Usher has had a #1 song.

43 years ago President Richard Nixon resigned following damaging revelations from this major political scandal.

J.C. Chasez is 41 years old today. You may remember him as part of NSYNC. He also dated this Desperate Housewives star back in his heyday.

Amazon Studios has acquired Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming biopic of Lucille Ball, in which Cate Blanchett is in talks to star as the legendary actress. In her show I Love Lucy, what was her husband’s name?

Levar Burton is at war with the Buffalo TV station that actually owns Reading Rainbow because he keeps uttering the shows catchphrase on his new podcast. The show airs from 1983 to 2006 on PBS. Finish this theme song lyric.

7:45a

Malia Obama lost her iPhone at Lollapalooza. Lollapalooza takes place in Chicago. True or False: That’s where Barack was a Senator before becoming President?’

Beyoncé and Jay-Z went wine tasting and roller-skating this past week in LA. Both have addressed cheating allegations and relationship ups and downs in their new music. Finish Beyoncé’s popular quote: “He better call ____ with the good hair.”

31 years ago today the film Stand By Me was released. It featured 4 kids that went on a hike through the woods on a mission to find what?

Kyra Sedgwick learned her husband Kevin Bacon is her distant cousin on “Finding Your Roots”. What is the name of the parlor game based around the notion that anyone in Hollywood can be linked to Kevin Bacon’s career in under six steps.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are getting divorced. Rumors are swirling it’s due to Pratt’s career taking off while she raises their son. Faris is starring in this CBS sitcom returning for a 5th season.

8:45a

Sinead O’Connor says in a social media video she is suicidal and living in a New Jersey motel. She famously ripped up a picture of this religious figure during a live performance on SNL. Name the figure.

Netflix has made its first acquisition: comic book publisher Millarworld, whose graphic novels Kick-Ass, Wanted, and Kingsman have already become films. Which of these shows is NOT a Netflix original? Stranger Things, Fuller House or Always Sunny in Philadelphia?

Disney Channel’s Doc McStuffins cast Wanda Sykes and Portia De Rossi as a married same sex couple. Both Wanda and Portia have roles on popular shows that air on ABC. Name one of the two.

Sigourney Weaver was ranked as the #1 heroine of all time for her role in Aliens. What is her character’s name in the Aliens franchise?

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd can’t stop obsessing over each other on Instagram. Gomez dated The Biebs in the past. Who was The Weeknd’s girlfriend before Selena whom he split from last November?

