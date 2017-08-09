15 Seconds | Andie Case – Attention [THE FEMALE RESPONSE]

In his smash hit Attention, Charlie Puth calls out a girl for her spiteful torture of him, right? Well, we’ve got the ultimate response track here from the WOMAN’S PERSPECTIVE courtesy of #15Seconds alum Andie Case.

Check it out and TELL US what you think!

By the way, Andie is the MOST CLICKED 15 Seconds artist IN HISTORY thanks to THIS IN-CAR MASHUP from 2014 (which, for the record, pre-dates James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke by at least a couple years! Just sayin’.)

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!