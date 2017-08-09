Can’t Lick Salt: Wednesday 08/09

Mama June: From Not To Hot will be back for a second season and will focus on her 17 year old daughter Lauryn Shannon’s pregnancy. What is her daughter’s nickname?

It’s a girl! SNL star Andy Samberg welcomes first child with wife of four years Joanna Newsom. What is the name of Samberg’s TV series that has been running on FOX since 2013?

The Backstreet Boys debuted 20 years ago this month! True or false, the boy band 98 Degrees debuted the same year?

After the Chris Pratt and Anna Faris news a list of celebrity couples who seem to still be going strong includes Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick. Which couple has been together the longest?

Netflix is reportedly adding 7 new faces to the cast of 13 Reasons Why for season 2. Season 1 was about cassette tapes left behind by who?

Despacito is still number 1 on the Billboard Top100 spending it’s 13th week there and topping Shape of You–Who sings Shape of You?

Dunkin Donuts is considering a name change to just Dunkin. The company say’s it’s been referring to themselves that way for a decade ever since they began using this slogan–what is it?

Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson were spotted together at a West Hollywood restaurant. This is just a month after she was spotted being very lovey dovey with pop-rock band front-man at the Glastonbury festival–who was it?

Amy Schumer and Keegan Michael Key will star on Broadway in Steve Martian’s new play Meteor Shower. Keegan Michael Key currently stars on the new Netflix show Friends From _____?

The internet is freaking out over a girl who looks exactly like Regina George from Mean Girls. In the film, Regina scold’s her friend played by Lacey Chabet for trying to make “Fetch” happen. Name the character.

One of the rumors behind Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s split is that he is hooking up with Jennifer Lawrence. Who is worth more money, Chris or Jennifer?

The Winter Olympics are only 6 months away. This year they’ll take place in South Korea, in 2014 the games were held in Sochi which is located in what country?

David Letterman is coming back to TV, courtesy of Netflix. True or false when Johnny Carson retired in 1992 Letterman took his spot?

Eric Bana is 49 today. Which Marvel comic book character has bana played?

There is a new list of ‘The 50 Least Powerful People,’ and former White House Director of Communication Anthony Scaramucci is #1. what is his nickname he refers to himself as?