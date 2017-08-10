Seth Meyers Makes Fun Of Patriots’ Planes & Boston University Students

By Rami Abou-Sabe

During Seth Meyer‘s Wednesday night monologue (Aug. 9), the Late Night host had some choice words for smelly Boston University students and used the Patriots’ recent 767 purchase to make the lowly Cleveland Browns the butt of yet another joke.

The Boston-heavy monologue featured bits on President Trump (of course), First Lady Melania, and the North Korean conflict. Closing out the segment, Meyers turned to New England’s recent plane purchase. “The New England Patriots have become the first NFL team to buy their own planes to fly to games,” Meyers said with a sly smile. “While the Cleveland Browns have been downgraded to the overhead bin on Spirit Airlines.”

Ouch.

Next up came the Boston University students who started a sushi restaurant out of their dorm room. “Two Boston University students recently launched a sushi restaurant in their dorm room,” Meyers explained. “While every other students’ dorm room just smells like they did.”

Double ouch. Although as a proud alumn of rival Northeastern University, I can’t say I disagree, Seth.

Watch Meyers’ full monologue below.