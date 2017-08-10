Tales From Inside Taylor Swift’s Sexual Harassment Trial

Dani Kuta, a 17-year-old senior from Denver, marched herself & her two friends down to the Denver court house on Day 1 of the trial between pop star Taylor Swift & former radio host David Mueller for reasons you may not expect.

The alleged incident between Swift & Mueller took place during a June 2013 meet & greet where Swift claims Mueller groped her bare buttocks backstage. Mueller claims these allegations are completely false, resulting in his termination from the KYGO morning show in Denver and in turn, Mueller is suing for $3 million in damages. Swift doubled down on her accusations claiming Mueller “intentionally reached under her skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission.” Swift is counter suing for $1.

Dani Kuta and her two friends spent the first two days of the trial inside the court room & this morning Kuta spoke with Karson & Salt detailing the events that unfolded. Kuta revealed right off the bat that although people may assume she and her friends attended the trial in order to get a glimpse of Swift, Kuta herself is a victim of sexual assault and wanted to be in attendance as a sign of support for the pop star.

Kuta was able to give Karson & Salt a first hand account of the events that unfolded during the first two days of the trial. “I was surprised by how nervous Mueller seemed,” she said. “I think he didn’t seem very prepared at all, he struggled a lot keeping his story straight.”

Kuta went on to explain how Mueller’s attorney, Gabe McFarland, asked Andrea Swift, Taylor’s mother, if her son, Taylor’s brother, had ever been accused of sexually assaulting somebody else to which Kuta stated, “the entire courtroom looked around in disbelief, Taylor made a face I probably won’t ever forget, we were all completely shocked.”

Kuta also touched on Andrea Swift’s testimony which in her opinion, strengthened her daughter’s case, “if anything I think Mueller’s lawyer, you know, questioned Andrea and they were probably trying to find some flaw in the Swift case….every question they asked her to try and put her down or anything she just, she put so much emotion & thought & effort into every single question. She actually broke down in tears at one point, and it was so moving.”

Kuta and her two friends plan to return to the court house next week.