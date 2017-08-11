Can’t Lick Salt: Friday 8/11

6:45a

Submitted by Christina from Framingham, Ma: 20 years ago today The View premiered on ABC. The first season panel consisted of 5. Name 2.

Aly Raisman and former NFL star Colton Underwood are “on a break.” What Massachusetts town is Aly from? Taunton, Cohasset, or Needham?

What is the name of the coffee shop where the friends hung out which was a main location of the show Friends?

Hulk Hogan turns 64 today. What is the name of the popular website Hogan got shut down last August after a very public lawsuit due to them posting a snippet of him having sex on camera?

Kesha appeared on GMA & got very emotional fighting back tears saying her new album “saved her life.” What is the name of her new single?

7:45a

Two of the woman Usher allegedly gave herpes to were friends of his wives. Which of these pop stars did Usher sign at a young age? Justin Bieber or Chris Brown?

83 years ago today the first federal prisoners arrived at the island prison Alcatraz in San Francisco Bay. Which of these movies takes place on Alcatraz? The Rock, Shawshank Redemption, or The Green Mile?

Shaun Weiss aka Goldberg, the goalie from The Mighty Ducks Franchise, was busted for drugs five days after serving time for stealing. In the first 2 installments of The Mighty Ducks, what actor plays the teams head coach?

In a new documentary, Chris Brown says he and Rihanna were both abusive for a while, and when she’d scratch his face he’d have to come up with excuses for it, like that he fell. Which Caribbean island is Rihanna from? Jamaica, Barbados, or Haiti?

We just got a premiere date for season 8 of Shameless–mark your calendars for Nov. 5th! Which city is the show set in?

8:45a

Amazon is reportedly seeking to partner with U.S. venue owners to sell concert/event tickets. Amazon stock went through the roof after their purchase of this grocery chain giant in July.

The Annabelle and Conjuring prequel film Annabelle: Creation is out today. It’s up against The Nut Job 2 and The Glass Castle. What type of toy is Annabelle?

Casey Affleck turns 42 years old Saturday. He won a Best Actor Oscar earlier this year for this drama based in a Massachusetts town about a man who looks after his teenage nephew after his brother dies.

Sometime next month, Bill O’Reilly will make his first-ever appearance on CNN. He got canned from Fox News this past spring. What was the name of his former prime time cable news show that was #1 in ratings?

Salma Hayek likes being curvy. Quote, “I love the word ‘curvy’. It’s artistic.” Name the Quentin Tarantino movie also starring George Clooney where she showed off those curves as a vampire stripper.

