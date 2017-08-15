Britney Spears’ Debut Album ‘…Baby One More Time’ Now On Vinyl At Urban Outfitters

August 15, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: baby one more time, Britney Spears, Urban Outfitters, vinyl
Credit: Britney Spears 'Baby One More Time' Album Cover

By: Eric Donnelly

This was born to make us happy!

This is pretty amazing — you can now buy Britney Spears’ debut album …Baby One More Time at Urban Outfitters! If you want to snag a copy of the hot pink and white swirl vinyl then you better act fast.

Fans immediately lost their minds on Twitter when it was announced. It’s the first time the album has made it’s way to the newly popular classic medium.

2,500 units sold out immediately and they’ve become available again since, so these are selling like crazy!

Shout out to this classic hit:

