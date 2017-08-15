Can’t Lick Salt: Tuesday 8/15

6:45a

Liam Gallagher is not happy that Dave Grohl kept touring after breaking his leg because now it means rock stars can’t cancel shows with weak excuses. Liam and his brother Noel were part of this English rock band with hits such as “Wonderwall” and “Champagne Supernova.”

78 year ago today The Wizard of Oz premiered. It shows Dorothy on a journey to find the great and powerful Oz. On the way she befriends three characters that join her on her mission. Who are they?

Jennifer Lawrence is 27 years old today. She won an Oscar for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook. What actor starred alongside her in that film?

Justin Bieber got publicly rejected after creeping on a gym employee he saw on Instagram. True or False: Justin Bieber is in the top 5 of most Instagram followers.

Kristen Bell and Louis CK will guest star on Family Guy. What New England state do the Griffins call home on the show?

7:45a

Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers says cutting music education from schools is child abuse. True or False: The Chili Peppers have been on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

Wiz Khalifa just released a video for his song “Something New,” and it features celebrity cameos from Demi Lovato and Juicy J among others. Which Katy Perry song that hit #1 on the charts was Juicy J featured on?

Bruno Mars just released the music video to his latest single, “Versace on the Floor,” and it features Zendaya. What recent Marvel film did Zendaya have a cameo in that starred Tom Holland?

Dunkirk came in second this weekend at the box office bringing in $11.4 million. What is the name of the former boyband singer who is featured in Dunkirk and who also just won Choice Male Artist and Choice Rock Artist at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday night?

Phillip Phillips will be live in studio at 8:15. He won season 11 of American Idol. His coronation song and debut single, which was released after his win, became the highest selling coronation song from American Idol ever, selling over 5 million copies. Is the song “Home” or “Gone, Gone Gone?”

8:45a

48 years ago today Woodstock opened. In what state did it take place? NY or CA?

Michael Douglas will star in a new Netflix series called The Kominsky Method, as an acting coach. Michael Douglas is married to Catherine Zeta-Jones. Is he 15 or 25 years older than her?

Paris Hilton’s sex tape destroyed one of her goals, claiming that she could’ve been like Princess Diana. Who was Princess Diana married to?

Avicii just released a brand new EP featuring a gorgeous song with Rita Ora called “Lonely Together.” Which Iggy Azalea song was Rita featured on that hit the top 5 in the UK and the US? “Fancy” or “Black Widow?”

Oprah has never married Stedman Graham because she feels like she can’t or could never fit into the traditional idea of marriage Stedman always had in mind. Is Stedman an actor or an author?

Can they lick Salt?!