Here Are The Pumpkin Menu Items Coming To Dunkin’ This Month

August 15, 2017 10:31 AM
Filed Under: autumn, Dunkin Donuts, fall, Maple bacon, Pumpkin, pumpkin spice, Rami Abou-Sabe
Photo by Dunkin Donuts

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Arriving no later than August 28th, Dunkin’s limited-time menu options are sure to get you in the fall mood.

RELATED: Dunkin’ Donuts Will Remove Some Menu Items In Select New England Locations

The breakfast chain will bring back some of their classic pumpkin treats, like coffee and muffins, with a few new additions for 2017!

This fall, Dunkin’ is rolling out a pumpkin flavored cream cheese spread, a festive fall donut (featuring red icing with chocolate and orange sprinkles), and a maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich.

Also on the menu will be maple pecan flavoring that can be added to any of your favorite coffee beverages, hot or cold.
 

fallflavorslineuplifestyle3 Here Are The Pumpkin Menu Items Coming To Dunkin This Month

Photo by Dunkin’ Donuts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live