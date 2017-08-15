Here Are The Pumpkin Menu Items Coming To Dunkin’ This Month

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Arriving no later than August 28th, Dunkin’s limited-time menu options are sure to get you in the fall mood.

The breakfast chain will bring back some of their classic pumpkin treats, like coffee and muffins, with a few new additions for 2017!

This fall, Dunkin’ is rolling out a pumpkin flavored cream cheese spread, a festive fall donut (featuring red icing with chocolate and orange sprinkles), and a maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich.

Also on the menu will be maple pecan flavoring that can be added to any of your favorite coffee beverages, hot or cold.



