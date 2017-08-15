Mike Mullaney Says Taylor Swift Is As Nice As She Seems

Taylor Swift just won her DJ-groping trial but only asked for $1 from the dude since money wasn’t the focus. She wants women to be encouraged to stick up for themselves if they are mistreated.

Mix 104.1‘s Music Director, Mike Mullaney, was invited to Taylor’s house once and has only the best things to say about her from personal experience.

Listen to find out what he has to say and check out the handwritten note that Taylor sent to Mike and his family after the last Gillette Stadium show.



