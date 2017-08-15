Phillip Phillips Thinks Hand Holding Is Very Important In a Relationship

When it comes to American Idol and MixFest alum Phillip Phillips, we tend to be first on Mix 104.1.

Phillip first heard his hit Home on the radio while listening to Mix in Boston years ago, he first heard his latest single, Miles on the radio when we played it today, and this morning, the Karson & Kennedy show was the first radio interview that his wife Hannah has ever done!

The two told Karson, Salt, and Franzia how they first met – at a volunteer program in their hometown.

“She kind of wobbled in there, you could tell she had a long night, the night before,” said Phillip.

“The night before had been my birthday,” Hannah explained.

“She kissed a guy the night before,” laughed Phillip. “She was single, it was allowed.”

While it was a small town, the two had never met before, having gone to different schools. They ended up at the same party that night, but they didn’t kiss.

“See that’s very important to me – kissing and holding hands. We didn’t hold hands for a long time. We had kissed,” said Phillip. “We kissed after about three or four dates.”

Hear more from Phillip and Hannah, including her thoughts on his puka shell necklaces that he wore when they first started dating, as well as stories of Hannah being one of Phillip’s first roadies on tour, in the players above.

