Can’t Beat Kennedy: Wednesday 8/16

6:45am

Today in 1996, the movie, “Tin Cup,” starring Kevin Costner, opened in theaters nationwide. What sport does Costner play in the movie?

Daniel Craig confirmed he’ll be back for the next James Bond movie. Which was his last?

Actress Demi Moore is reportedly feeling ‘left’ behind by her ex-husbands and daughters, and wants to adopt a baby. Who was Moore’s last husband?

“Despacito” is unstoppable; it’s now topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks, meaning it’s tied for second on the all-time list with “Uptown Funk!” and “We Belong Together,” among others. Which of these songs was #1 for longer?

Rumors are swirling that Gwen Stefani is pregnant with Blake Shelton’s baby. How many kids does Gwen have with her ex Gavin Rossdale?

7:45am

Massachusetts native Steve Carell is 55 today. Carell played Michael Scott in “The Office” and was the regional manager for which paper company?

Mickey Rourke wore his trademark skin-tight shorts to a workout with Jean-Claude Van Damme on Sunday. Mickey is an actor and a screenwriter, but he was also a professional in what sport?

Prince is officially getting his own shade of purple called “Love Symbol #2.” What was the name of Prince’s Minnesota compound that he called home?

32 years ago today, Madonna and Sean Penn got married. How many marriages has Madonna had?

For the first time in 8 years, Drake doesn’t have a song in the Hot 100. Which teen drama was he on before he made it big as a rapper?

8:45am

P!nk will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs this year. In her early days, she collaborated with Christina Aguilera, Mya, and Lil’ Kim on which 2001 single for the Moulin Rouge soundtrack?

Shondaland officially belongs to Netflix now with Producer Shonda Rimes leaving ABC. Which ABC show is entering it’s final season this fall?

Lorde and Jack Antanoff teamed up for the Paul Simon classic “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard” at a music festival in San Francisco this past weekend. Where is Lorde originally from?

Cameron Monghan is 23 today. Which Gallagher brother does he play on Shameless?

An investigation has been launched into the stunt woman’s death on the set of Deadpool 2. In the first movie, what is the name of the villain who has the same name as a brand of soap?