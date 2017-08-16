Goo Goo Dolls’ Johnny Rzeznik Loses Voice In Boston; Fans Demand Refunds

By Rami Abou-Sabe

No voice. No encore. No fun.

Tuesday night’s Goo Goo Dolls concert at Blue Hills Bank Pavilion left many fans disappointed, with some even demanding refunds in the hours since.

Here’s what went down: Lead singer Johnny Rzeznik blew out his voice midway through the set and was forced to hand over frontman duties to bassist and backup vocalist Robby Takac. Rzeznik, visibly frustrated, spent much of the show pacing across the stage accosting mixing engineers and hiding out in the wings.

With a cap pulled low over his eyes, an unusually timid Rzeznik stepped up to the microphone late into the night to apologize. “I just wanna tell you I’m sorry about this,” he announced to lukewarm cheers from a Boston crowd apparently tired of the multiple Robby-led songs.

Rzeznik later took to Facebook to issue a lengthier apology to fans. “I would like to sincerely apologize to everyone In Boston,” he wrote. “You guys were amazing singing along with us tonight!!! I’m sorry, I have a cold and I lost my voice. I’m grateful you hung in with us.”

While some fans heaped praise on the band for giving it their all, others weren’t so sympathetic towards the unprofessional showing. “This was not acceptable. You were unable to live up to your billing,” commented one Facebook user, citing a $300 tally for the night including tickets and parking. “The dedicated fans of the Goo Goo Dolls who attended tonight deserve a refund or another show when you are healthy.”

Mix 104.1 caught up with a few fans after the show, who’s biggest let down was the lack of an encore. “My favorite part of any show is the encore, and there was no encore tonight!” said Molly from Quincy. “I couldn’t be more disappointed about it” added Kelly from Somerville.

Bassist Robby Takac did his best to save the dismal show, bounding across the stage with an abundance of energy and enough panache to fill in admirably for Rzeznik’s empty shoes, but it just wasn’t enough. “I appreciate that he stepped up to the plate and covered,” said Molly. “He was the one that had energy, that was trying,” added Kelly. “But no one wanted to see him play.”

On Wednesday morning, the band announced they would be canceling the next stop of the tour, set to take place at the Maine State Pier in Portland, “due to John’s illness.” Concert-goers who have already purchased tickets can get a refund at point of purchase, but the cancellation seems to be leaving a bad taste in the mouth of Boston fans who feel the band should have canceled Tuesday’s show instead of mailing it in. Still no word on full or partial refunds for the Boston crowd.

Where can I get a refund for last night's debacle in Boston? — Brick (@TheRealBrick) August 16, 2017

Goo Goo Dolls Setlist: August 15, 2017

Tattered Edge / You Should Be Happy

Home

Slide

Big Machine

Over and Over

So Alive

Black Balloon

Lucky Star

Free of Me

Use Me

Come to Me

Name

Smash

January Friend

Already There

Bringing on the Light

Flat Top

Better Days

Iris