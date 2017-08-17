10 Things You Didn’t Know About Andy Grammer

We are thrilled to announce that Andy Grammer will be perfomring at MixFest this year!

If you listen to Mix 104.1 then you may already know a lot about Andy Grammer, but did you know these 10 things?

1. Andy has performed on stage with Taylor Swift twice!

In 2011, the two performed his track “Keep Your Head Up” on her Speak Now tour and in 2015 they performed “Honey I’m Good” on the 1989 tour. Check it out:







2. His dad, Red Grammer, is a Grammy-nominated children’s performer.

According to Red’s website, CBS This Morning said he was a “superstar to the young and a hit with parents too!”





3. In 2012, he married recording artist Aijia.

His wife recently gave birth to the pair’s first child, a girl named Louisiana K. He promises his Instagram won’t be all baby stuff, but it’s so adorable he needs to keep it going.



I promise my insta won't just be baby stuff for the rest of my life. I have new music coming and stuff but HOLY SHIT THIS LITTE GIRL IS MELTING MY HEART! #LouieGrammer ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😮😍☺️ A post shared by Andy Grammer (@andygrammer) on Aug 13, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

4. He spent thousands of hours performing on LA streets.

Boomsbeat reports that “Grammer wrote ‘Keep Your Head Up’ as a letter of encouragement to himself after he’d spent an exhausting day street performing and had little money to show for it.” Who knew!





5. His debut album, Andy Grammer, was released on June 14, 2011 on S-Curve Records.

In just 6-years Grammer has amassed so many smash-hit songs. From the debut album, there were “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” and “Miss Me.”



6. He is a big fan of Family Guy.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, he revealed that he loves himself a little Family Guy. No word on who his favorite character is…



7. The first CD he ever bought was The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Lauryn Hill is a major influence on Grammer’s work — especially lyrically. He is a big fan of her music and he says if youngsters haven’t hear this album then they need to get into it.



8. He doesn’t believe pineapple belongs on pizza.

He is a Plain Jane when it comes to pizza by only wanting cheese as a topping — nothing else. “Easy with the pineapple, California.”

9. LOL his first screen name was Allball74.

This is too funny! Apparently he says he was a big jock in high school, so he obviously had to bring that influence into his screen name. Wonder if he wrote lyrics back then for his profile??





10. This is his favorite emoji

