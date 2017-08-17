10 Things You Didn’t Know About Kelly Clarkson

We are thrilled to announce that Kelly Clarkson will be headlining MixFest this year!

If you listen to Mix 104.1 then you may already know a lot about Kelly Clarkson, but did you know these 10 things?

1. Kelly was only 20 when she auditioned for American Idol.

The singer was born on April 24, 1982 in Fort Worth, Texas. “I just turned 20 this April!” she told Paula Abdul in her audition.





2. Before appearing on Idol, she turned down two recording contracts.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping, she opened up about life before the reality show competition. “They were like, ‘You have to lose 20 pounds and basically sign your life away’ — and I was small then, by the way. I don’t want to start a relationship with somebody who says something like that. And this is my gift, and they wanted to take all the profit from me working my butt off. Why would I?”

3. She was an extra on Sabrina The Teenage Witch.

It was only a quick scene, but Kelly did appear on the hit show before appearing on Idol! Check it out below:





4. She is actually a stepdaughter-in-law of Reba McEntire.

Reba McEntire is married to manager Narvel Blackstock, and her step-son Brandon Blackstock married Kelly in 2013.



5. At the age of 16, Kelly wrote her smash-hit “Because Of You.”

The song was inspired by her parents divorce and it took her less than a half-hour to write. She wanted it to be on her first album, but thankfully it made its way onto her sophomore album Breakaway. In 2007, she recorded a new version with Reba McEntire.





6. She is a HUGE fan of Meryl Streep!

Many Kelly’s favorite movies star the famous actress, including Sophie’s Choice. On Meryl’s birthday this hear — June 22nd — the singer tweeted her a happy birthday message.



Happy birthday Meryl Streep! I love that u were born because all of my favorite movies w/you would have been someone else, which would suck! — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) June 22, 2017

7. Who could forget her feature film debut in From Justin To Kelly?!

The movie starred the two Idol finalists — Clarkson and Justin Guarini. According to IMDB, the movie was about “A waitress from Texas and a college student from Pennsylvania meet during spring break in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and come together through their shared love of singing.” Believe it or not, she actually cried on the phone with the creator of Idol to be let out of her filming contract so she wouldn’t have to film the movie.



8. She is a children’s book author.

Kelly wrote the book River Rose and the Magical Lullaby, which is named after her daughter. The idea first came from writing down personal stories from traveling the world with her daughter, but they ended up evolving into an actual book.



I’m officially a children’s book author! River Rose and the Magical Lullaby comes out this October! #NewProjecthttps://t.co/qSAmmYr3ik — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) February 9, 2016

9. “A Moment Like This” broke a record previously held by the Beatles.

According to AXS, the song broke the record for fastest jump to Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “In 2008, Britney Spears’ “Womanizer” leaped from No. 96 to No. 1 in just one week. That record would once more be broken by Clarkson herself in January 2009 when “My Life Would Suck Without You” would jump from No. 97 to the top.”





10. Kelly wants to try out for The Voice!

Although it’s not the show that shot her to stardom, she told the Boston Herald, “I secretly want to try out for The Voice to see if I can get all four chairs to turn around.” Now THAT is something we need to happen!

