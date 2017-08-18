Can’t Beat Kennedy: Friday 8/18

6:45a

Rumor has it the next stand-alone Star Wars movie will be about Obi-Wan Kenobi. A stand alone film about this Star Wars character who piloted the Millennium Falcon as an intergalactic smuggler comes out May of next year.

Robin Thicke and his 22-year-old girlfriend April Love Geary are expecting a baby on March 1st. Name his ex-wife who he had a messy split and legal trouble with over their child.

In a new interview Kim Kardashian admits she couldn’t physically stay married to Kris Humphries. The infamous union only lasted how many days between the two?

Patrick Swayze would have been 65 today. In Road House Swayze played Dalton, a tough bouncer who was known as the best ____ in the business.

25 years ago today Larry Legend himself Larry Bird announced his retirement. What’s his jersey number?

7:45a

One of Kesha’s songs on Rainbow called “Old Flames” featuring Dolly Parton is actually a cover of a song Kesha’s mom wrote in the 70’s for Dolly. What is the name of Dolly Parton’s theme park in East Tennessee? Dollywood or Dollyworld?

Paris Hilton had to apologize for saying that the women who’ve accused President Trump of sexual harassment are just in it for “attention and fame.” Paris has a career as what kind of performer now?

25 years ago Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love became parents to Frances Bean. Cobain is obviously from Nirvana but Love had a successful band in the 90’s as well. What was it called?

Shania Twain is headed for the big screen joining the cast of John Travolta’s racing movie, Trading Paint. Shania is her stage name. Is her real name Lisa or Eileen?

The 80’s comedy License to Drive is being remade, but with female leads. The original starred Corey Haim, Corey Feldman, and which blonde bombshell in one of her first roles ever?

8:45a

Ten years ago today, Fergie’s “Big Girls Don’t Cry” sat at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Fergie is on the cusp of finally releasing her long awaited Double Duchess album. Which of these songs is a Fergie song? “London Bridge” or “Eiffel Tower?”

Bill Clinton turns 71 years old Saturday! What state is Bill originally from that he was also Governor of? Arkansas, Alabama or Louisiana?

Miley Cyrus just released a brand new song and video called “Younger Now.” What is the name of Miley’s younger sister who is on her way to becoming popstar opening for Katy Perry this fall?

IT is expected to clear at least $50 million when it opens next weekend. That would be a record for a September opening. Fill in the missing word in this line from Pennywise the clown which was in both the novel and original film. “Oh yes… they___, Georgie. They ____. And when you’re down here with me… YOU’LL ____TOO!”

Seth Rogen says the cast of Jersey Shore told him they got the phrase “DTF” from Superbad. Name the two actors who were the leads in Superbad.

Can they beat Kennedy?!