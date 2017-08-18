Rachel Platten Debuts New Single ‘Broken Glass’

By Scott T. Sterling

Pop singer Rachel Platten has released a cathartic new single, “Broken Glass.” Listen to it below.

“‘Broken Glass’ is my rallying cry of release, healing, excitement, hope, and joy,” Platten told Refinery29. “It’s a celebration of the power of women—of our unity, strength, and fierceness, and of just how freaking awesome we are. We are badass on our own, but we’re unstoppable when we come together.”

The song’s music video was shot in the Los Angeles’ Chinatown, and features female bikers from around the globe, including a pair of German world champions.

The singer is scheduled to perform “Broken Glass” for the first time on Good Morning America on August 21.