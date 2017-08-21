Can’t Beat Kennedy: Monday 8/21

- Kelis is 38 years old today. She had one big hit where her what brought all the boys to the yard?
- Actress Rose Byrne is pregnant with baby #2! Which of these movies is she not in? BRIDESMAIDS, NEIGHBORS, VALENTINES DAY
- Rumors are swirling saying Kourtney Kardashian plans to follow in her father’s footsteps and enroll in law school. Which Kardashian sister is the only one to have attended college? KHLOE, KIM, KOURTNEY
- Writer/director Adam Reid really misses Barack Obama and Joe Biden being in the White House, so much so that he’s turned to Kickstarter to raise funds to make a pilot for an animated series that turns them into a time-traveling, crime-fighting duo. What’s the Address of the White House?
- Matt Leblanc was offered the part of Phil Dunphy on “Modern Family”, but he turned it down, because he didn’t think he was right for it. In the show, what does Phil Dunphy do for a living?
- Today is Eclipse Day! What year was the last total eclipse seen in America? – 1900, 1944 or 1979?
- Katy Perry pushed back the start of her tour by almost two weeks due to, quote “unavoidable production delays,” but she’s been busy preparing for American Idol AND hosting the VMA’s as well. Does Katy have a shoe or bra line?
- Vanessa Hudgens just called her boyfriend Austin Butler the love of her life. What 2006 musical film does Vanessa star in alongside Zac Efron who can’t decide if he should do theatre or basketball?
- Total Eclipse of the Heart is going to be played on the radio today more than it has since it came out in the early 80’s. Who sings Total Eclipse of The Heart?
- Bob Odenkirk says he would like to redo some of “Breaking Bad” on “Better Call Saul”, but from Saul’s point of view. Where did Breaking bad take place?
- Someone on an American Airlines flight recorded Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee coming out of the bathroom, followed by his girlfriend about 30 seconds later. Everyone knows he was married to Pam Anderson but which of these actresses did Lee also tie the knot with back in the day? Heather Graham, Heather Locklear or Shannon Doherty?
- Dave Grohl is the frontman and founder of the Foo Fighters but he played a different role when he was in Nirvana. What instrument did he play?
- Some fans protested the WWE this weekend, because they want President Trump out of the Hall of Fame. What does WWE stand for?
- Chrissy Teigen tried to be a ballerina on Instagram before realizing she sucks at it. Name the 2010 Ballerina movie starring Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis.
- Someone from Vulture.com ranked every Samuel L. Jackson performance. His best? “Pulp Fiction”. He played a mobster who rolled with Travolta’s character Vincent Vega. What was Jackson’s characters name?
Can YOU Beat Kennedy?