John Mayer Defends Justin Bieber; ‘Everybody Shut The Hell Up!’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

John Mayer will turn 40 this fall, and the one-time headline-grabbing Playboy has seemingly matured into the elder statesman of radio rock before our very eyes.

When Karson, Kennedy, and Salt caught up with Mayer at the Mix Beach House, the singer-songwriter defended the controversial decision by Justin Bieber to cancel his tour with 14 dates remaining.

“I’m just saying, let a kid go to sleep if he needs to go to sleep,” Mayer explained. When Bieber shocked fans with news of the cancellation, many critics attacked the young star for a lack of maturity, expressing disappointment in his ability to follow through on promised performances.

But Mayer jumped to his defense on Twitter, citing other entertainers who have pushed the boundaries of touring without realizing their own personal limitations.

When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going. 1/2 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 24, 2017

We've lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin 👍🏼👍🏼 for realizing it was time to call it. You should too. 2/2 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 24, 2017

Mayer went on to explain that with age comes the ability to ignore the noise. “Look I’m at an age now where I don’t care what people say about me,” the musician revealed.

“And when I get to that place as an artist, I think it’s a valuable thing to stand up for people who aren’t old enough yet to be able to say, ‘Everybody shut the hell up!’