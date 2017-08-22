Can’t Beat Kennedy Tuesday 08-22-17

6:45
- An adult film website wants to revive “Sense8”, which was canceled by Netflix over the summer. It was a series created by the Wachowski siblings who wrote and directed this science fiction action trilogy starring Keanu Reeves.
- Kristen Wiig is 44 years old today. She’s starred in the Ghostbusters remake and Bridesmaids but got her start on what TV show?
- The reboot of “Xena: Warrior Princess” where Xena was going to be gay isn’t happening after all. Name the actress who played Xena, who also had more recent TV roles in Spartacus and Ash vs Evil Dead?
- If you’re a Friday the 13th Fan apparently on October 13th you can tour the actual campground where Jason Vorhees did some of his best killing of promiscuous teenagers in the film. What was the camp called in the movie?
- Despacito just notched its 15th straight week at #1 on the Hot 100. Name the two artists on the original song and remix not named Justin Bieber.
7:45
- Actress Kim Cattrall turned 61 years old yesterday. She played the most promiscuous of the 4 friends on Sex and the city. What was her name?
- William Shatner says the cast of the original “Star Trek” never got any residuals from the show, because that wasn’t a thing when it aired from 1966 to 1969. What is the fictional language spoken by a species in the Star Trek universe that many hardcore Trekkies speak?
- On this date Justin Timberlake released his hit song “Sexy Back”. Did it come out 11 or 15 years ago?
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is out on DVD today. Who played Chris Pratts father, the celestial being ego in the film?
- Early on in their relationship, Dax Shepard broke up with Kristen Bell, because he was still dating other people. Name the 2017 comedy that flopped they starred in together that was also a TV show starring Erik Estrada in the 70’s.
- Bonnie Tyler’s classic hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” reached the number one spot on iTunes yesterday. Thanks to the advance buzz generated by Monday’s total solar eclipse, the track’s digital download sales increased by 503%. Which of these is also a Bonnie Tyler song? Call Me, or I Need a Hero?
- A 24-year-old mother of three has accused R. Kelly of paying her for years to keep an underage sexual relationship between the two secret. His song “I Believe I Can Fly” that hit #2 on the charts was made for the soundtrack of what 1996 film featuring the Looney Toons?
- Katy Perry was asked if she’s back with Orlando bloom and it sounds like they’re keeping it casual. Bloom starred as what character in both the Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit trilogies?
- There’s reportedly a movie version of “Knight Rider” in the works. What’s the name of the talking car in Knight Rider?
- Actor Miles Teller is engaged to his longtime girlfriend. Teller starred in this 2014 film alongside J.K. Simmons (who won an Oscar for his role) about an ambitious Jazz drummer and his aggressive instructor.