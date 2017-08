By: Eric Donnelly

She has a way with words!

We owe a big thank you to Twitter user Weslegend (@WesleyWalrus) for capturing this moment on camera. During a recent stop on her JOANNE, Lady Gaga had a very special message for the crowd…”I’m super f****** talented!”



RELATED: Lady Gaga Delivers Hits and LGBTQ Support at ‘Joanne’ Tour Kick-Off

Iconic. Let’s be real there’s no new news here. The crowd ate it up and immediately began applauding Mother Monster.

Check out more of the epic moment below: