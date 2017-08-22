Macklemore Taps Kesha For Upcoming Song “Good Old Days” Off ‘GEMINI’

#MixFest: Kelly Clarkson, Blondie, & Andy Grammer - FREE - September 16th!

Credit: Michael Loccisano / Staff

By: Eric Donnelly

This explains everything…

Back in January, Macklemore had posted a photo with Kesha — presumably in the studio — and fans everywhere started speculating that they were working together. Now, thanks to the preorder for Macklemore’s new album GEMINI, it’s confirmed that they were in fact collaborating on a new song called “Good Old Days.”

The new album drops on September 22, but there’s no telling if it could be a single, if we’ll receive it before, or we just have to wait until that date to hear it.

With these two on a track it’s sure to be a smash!

