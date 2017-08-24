Can’t Beat Kennedy: Thursday 8/24

Malia Obama is officially Harvard’s most famous freshman moving in Monday afternoon. What is Harvard’s mascot?

Rami Malek from Mr. Robot will play Freddie Mercury in the Queen movie “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Mercury died in 1991 from what?

MTV just announced the Song of the Summer nominees for the VMAs & they include Despacito & There’s Nothing Holding Me Back by Shawn Mendes. Mendes performed that one last night at the Garden as part of his tour which is named what?

VH1 is giving an inside look into the making of Ricky Martin’s Vegas Residency with a special airing next month. Livin La Vida Loca, Ricky’s biggest hit came out in what year, 1993, 1996, 1999?

After Amy Schumer found out both Dave Chappelle & Chris Rock both made $20 million for their Netflix stand up specials, & she was only offered $11 million, she reportedly flatly asked Netflix for more money & got it. True or false, this is Amy’s first Netflix stand up special?

Rumor has it Nikki Bella is joining the upcoming season of DWTS. Nikki & twin sister Brie are working on what together?

In the new season of “American Horror Story”, Sarah Paulson plays a woman so distraught over the election that she starts seeing clowns everywhere & Evan Peters plays an unhinged Trump supporter who tries to send her over the edge. What is the name/theme for this season of AHS?

Rupert Grint, aka Ron Wesley, is 29 today. What are the names of Ron’s twin brothers in the films?

There’s another Joker movie in the works and this one will star Jared Leto & Margot Robbie. For which movie did Leto win Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of an HIV positive trans woman?

Demi Lovato has been tapped to perform the National Anthem at the Mayweather/Mcgregor fight this weekend. Which children’s show did Demi get her start on?

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily Rose has been chosen as one of four models for the cover of the CR Fashion Book Issue 11 & will pose topless. True or false, Lily Rose is Johnny Depp’s only child.

Actor Kal Penn, who once worked for the Obama Administration, opened up about Trump calling him a tiny fingered vulgarian. Penn costars on which ABC political drama alongside Keifer Sutherland?

Chad Michael Murray is 36 today. Which teen drama was he on?

All 6 Miss America judges have been confirmed as well as the host, who also hosts The Bachelor. Name the host.

Beware, touching live chickens has been linked to a recent spike in salmonella cases. Which bacteria outbreak got a bunch of Boston College basketball players sick at Chipotle causing it to shut down?

Sources are saying Real Housewife Teresa & husband Joe Giudice are heading for divorce. Which is the longest running Real Housewife franchise?