The Killers Reveal New Song ‘Wonderful Wonderful’

By Scott T. Sterling

The Killers’ run up to the band’s fifth studio album, Wonderful Wonderful, continues to heat up with the reveal of the album’s title track.

“Our last record, we were happy about it, but it just didn’t feel as complete and as focused as this record feels,” Singer Brandon Flowers said in an interview with Zane Lowe. “I’m really excited for the day for it to come out,” Flowers told Lowe. “I feel like I forced (the Killers’ most recent album) Battle Born to emerge, and this record, it was more natural and it just feels right.”

Listen to the title track from Wonderful Wonderful below. The album is set for release on September 22.