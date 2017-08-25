Fergie Drops Two New Songs, Announces ‘Double Dutchess’ Release Date

By Jon Wiederhorn

Fergie has released two new songs, “Hungry,” featuring Rick Ross and “You Already Know” featuring Nicki Minaj. Both will be included on her new album Double Dutchess, which comes out September 22. In addition to the album, Fergie will release the long-form video Double Dutchess: Seeing Double.

“It’s finally here! I’ve spent a long time-many late, late nights-writing and working to make Double Dutchess perfect,” Fergie said in a press release.

“Hungry” was produced by Yonni and JP Did This and co-produced by Donut. The track features Middle Eastern samples, a stuttering beat and sensual vocals. A highly stylized black and white video for the cut was directed by Brazilian artist Bruno Ilogti.

“You Already Know” was produced by will.i.am bobs and features a sample from Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock’s “It Takes Two,” a simple, catchy keyboard line and emotive performances by Fergie and Minaj. A video for the track is coming soon.

Regarding the longform video, Fergie said Double Dutchess told a story that begged for a visual accompaniment. “I wanted to make a visual experience too, because there’s a special story here that’s really close to my heart,” she says. “This is my vision. I feel like it truly represents who I am on every level, and I hope you love it as much as I do. I’ll see everyone on the road soon!”

Fergie will debut the entire Double Dutchess: Seeing Double video album at theaters nationwide on September 20, for one night only.

Check out the explicit tracks “Hungry” and “You Already Know” now at Radio.com.