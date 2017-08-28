Can’t Beat Kennedy: Monday 8/28

Can’t Beat Kennedy: Amanda from Middleboro at 645
- Pink gave a great speech at the “VMAs” last night, about how she responded when her 6-year-old daughter called herself “ugly. What year did Pinks debut album come out? – 2000, or 2010?
- Taylor Swift’s new song “Look What You Made Me Do” set two records on the first day it was released: It was streamed 8 million times on Spotify, and got 19 million views on YouTube. She purposely dropped the the same day Katy released her music video for what song?
- Floyd Mayweather defeated Connor McGregor by technical knockout in 10 rounds on Saturday night. What country is Mcgergor from?
- Christina Milian was spotted making out with some guy who’s a coach on the French version of “The Voice”. Christina starred in what film from 2005 that also had John Travolta, Renee Russo and the Rock?
- A movie theater in Memphis has decided to cancel its annual screening of “Gone with the Wind” because of its “insensitive” racial content. Who is the male lead in Gone With the Wind?
- Demi Lovato got plenty of love for her version of the national anthem for the Mayweather/Mcgregor. She broke out with what actor did she date from 2005 to 2016.
- Ed Sheeran won artist of the year at the VMA’s last night. What is the name of his album that dropped earlier this year?
- The Alamo Drafthouse in Austin Texas is holding a special screening of “It” for CLOWNS ONLY. What New England State does “It” take place in?
- Director Tim Burton turned 59 last Friday. Besides putting Johnny Depp in all his movies he also was in a relationship with this actress who played Bellatrix Lestrange in Harry Potter and Marla Singer in Fight Club from 2005-2014.
- 35 years ago today, the Men at Work album “Business as Usual”, it’s the one with the hit “Down Under”, Finish this lyric from “Down Under”. I said, “do you speak-a my language?”
He just smiled and gave me a ____sandwich.
- Eddie Vedder showed up on last night’s “Twin Peaks” to sing “Out of Sand”. Eddie is the lead singer for what band?
- Jason Mitchell, who portrayed Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton, had a meltdown on a Delta flight. True or False: Ice Cubes son actually portrayed him in the film.
- Jay-Z revealed why he and Beyoncé chose the unique names Rumi and Sir for their twins, who were born in June. “Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter,” What Is the name of Jay-Z and Beyonce’s first childs name?
- Jack Black is 48 years old today. On top of being an actor he’s also a part of a successful rock duo. What is the name of his band?
- With no major new releases this weekend (or next weekend) box office numbers have reached an annual low, as The Hitman’s Bodyguard took the No. 1 spot with $10 million in its second weekend. Who are the two stars of The Hitmans Bodyguard?