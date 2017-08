By: Eric Donnelly

HUG ME BROTHER!

Last night, everyone’s favorite Nickelodeon duo, Drake Bell & Josh Peck, reunited at the MTV VMAs last night. The beef between the two has apparently been put to rest.



Not too long ago, Drake slammed Josh on Twitter for not being invited to his wedding, which honestly is so hard to imagine.

Now all we need is Miranda Cosgrove to jump into this mix!