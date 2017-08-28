Taylor Swift’s 8 Backup Dancers Represent Her 8 Famous Ex-Boyfriends

By: Eric Donnelly

Did you catch this?

Last night during the VMAs, Taylor Swift dropped the music video for her new single “Look What You Made Me Do” and it is easily one of the most important music videos of this millennium. If you live under a rock, check it out below:





Now, there are no short of a million references in this video so it’s very easy to miss key moments. From the Nils Sjoberg tombstone, to the “Et Tu Brute” snake scene, to Swift cutting the wings off a plane, she left no stone unturned when it comes to exposing the public for crafting this image of the singer.

During the video, Taylor walks into a room and delivers some spot-on choreography with 8 backup dancers. This scene goes to show the video is not just about Kanye, Kim, and Katy. When her dancers expose their tight crop-tops to show a bedazzled “I (heart) TS” a nod to the shirt the singer "made" her boyfriend wear at her Fourth Of July party…



Tom Hiddleston really ❤️'s Taylor Swift https://t.co/x6wkTjLIrB pic.twitter.com/PzQ6S3RBVV — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 4, 2016



Of course everything in this video was included for a specific reason which is why there are 8 dancers — HER 8 FAMOUS EXES!

Tom Hiddleston, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor Kennedy, and Taylor Lautner. What better way to tie in that famous reputation? Take note of the pyramid formation with her at the front…

Honestly this video was beyond EPIC!