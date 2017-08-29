Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tuesday 8/29

- 59 years ago today John Lennon and Paul McCartney welcomed George Harrison into their little band called the Quarrymen. They would eventually become the Beatles. Name the drummer who was the fourth Beatle.
- Kevin Hart donated $25,000 to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort, and then challenged his celebrity friends to do the same. Name the 2016 spy comedy Hart and The Rock starred in together that was filmed in Boston.
- Uproxx.com put together a list of bizarre merchandise with Nicholas Cage’s face on it. including a pillow and soap. (both available on Amazon if that is your bag). Cage got in a drunken fight in Las Vegas last year with the lead signer of Motley Crue. What’s his name?
- Liam Payne is 24 years old today. What is the name of his new single that he co-wrote with Ed Sheeran and Quavo from Migos?
- DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince debuted a new track called “Get Lit” at a British music festival. It’s their first new song in 19 years. On the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, what did Uncle Phil always do to Jazz when he comes over?
- Bill Nye is suing Disney and its various subsidiaries over Royalties he says he is owed from his show “Bill Nye the Science Guy”. Bill is back in peoples homes with his new show “Bill Nye Saves The World” which airs on what streaming service?
- The Game Of Thrones season finale earned 16.5m viewers, Breaking the all time record of 10.7m they set 2 weeks ago. What is the real life name of the actor who plays Jon Snow?
- Anheuser-Busch stopped beer production to can drinking water for Hurricane Harvey victims. Which of these beers is not an Anheuser-Busch product? – Budlight, Shocktop or Keystone Light?
- “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “The Poltergeist” director Tobe Hooper has died of natural causes at the age of 74. In the Texas Chainsaw Massacre what is the chainsaw wielding villains nickname?
- Taylor Swift has announced a new ticket promotion, which gives fans who buy her expensive merch a better opportunity to secure concert tickets. What do people in the Taylor Swifton Fandom call themselves?
- Jason Segel has taken up the hobby of taking photographs in front of doors that are too small for his 6 foot 4 frame. He played Marshall Erickson on this CBS sitcom that also starred Neil Patrick Harris.
- Director Joel Schumacher turns 78 today. He directed “St. Elmo’s Fire” “Flatliners” and “The Lost Boys.” Keifer Sutherland was in two of those films. Which one was he NOT in?
- Kathy Griffin says her 17 year friendship with Anderson Cooper is over all stemming from the Donald Trump photo shoot backslash Griffin received. What network did Griffin’s show “My Life on the D-List” air on for 5 years?
- 47 years ago today “WAR” by Edwin Starr hit #1 on the Pop Singles chart. Finish this lyric from the song. Which was also a running gag in the Rush Hour Films. (AUDIO QUESTION)