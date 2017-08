By Scott T. Sterling

One Direction’s Liam Payne is celebrating his 24th birthday in style today (August 29), sharing a photo with his baby son, Bear.

Related: One Direction’s Liam Payne Welcomes First Son

“Best birthday ever,” Payne wrote next to a photo of Bear’s tiny hand resting on the singer’s tattooed arm.

Payne and his wife Cheryl have been particularly protective of their newborn son, choosing not to share photos of the baby with the press or fans until now.

See the Instagram post below.