Mashup Of Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” & Britney Spears “Toxic” Is EPIC

Credit: Taylor Swift 'Reputation' Cover

By: Eric Donnelly

Throw this one on your favorite playlist asap!

YouTube user AnDyWuMUSICLAND posted the video, along with an accompanying video mashup, to his channel. According to his bio, “I’m AnDy Wu, a college student from Taiwan. With great passion in music and film, I aspire to contribute in the industries.” He sure did with this mix!


It mainly features Taylor’s vocals with the instrumental of Britney’s “Toxic.” It’s interesting to think of these two tracks together, but the work surprisingly well together.

